Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 117,034 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.37% of Fluence Energy worth $121,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

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Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluence Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Controlling stockholders are selling 20 million shares in a public offering, which can pressure the share price and raise dilution/overhang concerns. Article Title

Controlling stockholders are selling 20 million shares in a public offering, which can pressure the share price and raise dilution/overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Fluence will not receive any proceeds from the offering, so the transaction does not directly strengthen the company’s balance sheet or fund growth initiatives. Article Title

Fluence will not receive any proceeds from the offering, so the transaction does not directly strengthen the company’s balance sheet or fund growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Reputable underwriters Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are handling the deal, which supports execution but does not change the underlying impact for shareholders. Article Title

Reputable underwriters Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are handling the deal, which supports execution but does not change the underlying impact for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier commentary noted improved analyst attention and a recent price target increase to $17, but the stock’s move today appears driven mainly by the share sale announcement. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Fluence Energy from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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