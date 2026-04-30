Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 148,311 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,718,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 148,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.05% of Pentair worth $2,053,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,981 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 572 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on Pentair from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Pentair's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Key Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair beat Q1 estimates and showed margin improvement (Q1 EPS $1.22 vs $1.17 est.; revenue $1.04B). The beat and margin commentary underpin the company's profitability story. Pentair Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

Pentair beat Q1 estimates and showed margin improvement (Q1 EPS $1.22 vs $1.17 est.; revenue $1.04B). The beat and margin commentary underpin the company's profitability story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept buy/outperform ratings even after trimming targets, signaling continued support from the sell side for Pentair's multi-year thesis (sustainable water solutions, margin expansion). Analyst Price Target Changes

Several analysts kept buy/outperform ratings even after trimming targets, signaling continued support from the sell side for Pentair's multi-year thesis (sustainable water solutions, margin expansion). Neutral Sentiment: Research and call materials provide additional context (earnings transcript and slides) for investors who want the line-by-line detail behind management's outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Research and call materials provide additional context (earnings transcript and slides) for investors who want the line-by-line detail behind management's outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental/stock-screen writeups flag Pentair as a value/quality name based on style scores and longer-term metrics — useful for investors assessing whether the pullback is a buying opportunity. Zacks: Strong Value Stock

Fundamental/stock-screen writeups flag Pentair as a value/quality name based on style scores and longer-term metrics — useful for investors assessing whether the pullback is a buying opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed sales guidance for Q2 (revenue guidance below consensus) and issued FY outlook essentially flat to estimates but highlighted mixed near-term demand; this weaker revenue outlook is the primary driver of the stock decline. Pentair Stock Tanks 10% On Weak Outlook

Management trimmed sales guidance for Q2 (revenue guidance below consensus) and issued FY outlook essentially flat to estimates but highlighted mixed near-term demand; this weaker revenue outlook is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Operational/leadership change: the CEO of Pentair Pool will depart July 1 and the pool-CEO role is being eliminated — raises near-term execution and transition risk for the pool segment. Leadership Transition for Pentair Pool

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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