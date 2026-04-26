Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 202,187 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,937,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $10,033,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,525,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,674,000 after purchasing an additional 306,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $242.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.74 and a 1-year high of $267.31. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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