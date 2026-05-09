Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 216,830 Shares of Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 216,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.55% of Kennametal worth $249,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

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Kennametal Stock Down 13.5%

KMT stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $592.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Kennametal's payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kennametal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal

Kennametal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kennametal this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $486,917.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,867.26. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $193,747.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,634 shares in the company, valued at $62,565.86. The trade was a 75.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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