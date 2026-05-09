Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,747 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.42% of Crane NXT worth $281,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company's stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 24.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Crane NXT Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.21. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $69.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Crane NXT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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