Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,837 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.65% of IPG Photonics worth $200,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $58,110.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,928.78. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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