Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,217 Shares of RH $RH

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of RH worth $251,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in RH by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,440. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.47.

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Key RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of RH investors, adding a legal overhang that could pressure the stock. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of RH investors, adding a legal overhang that could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: RH’s last earnings report missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing concerns about operating momentum and demand.

RH’s last earnings report missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing concerns about operating momentum and demand. Neutral Sentiment: RH is trading below its 50-day moving average and well under its 200-day moving average, indicating a still-challenged technical setup.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.31. RH has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $842.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. RH's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report).

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