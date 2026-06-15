Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,384 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after purchasing an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,751,134,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,452,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WELL opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.97 and a 1 year high of $221.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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