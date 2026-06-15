Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,033,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Linde by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,680,710,000 after buying an additional 1,130,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $523.57 on Monday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $525.82. The company has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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