Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,095 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 62,478 shares during the quarter. Wabtec comprises about 3.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Wabtec worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wabtec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,634,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wabtec Stock Up 0.7%

Wabtec stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.50. The company had a trading volume of 553,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,780. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its 200-day moving average is $251.37.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report).

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