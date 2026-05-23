Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $36,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company's stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company's stock worth $38,477,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company's stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

IDXX stock opened at $559.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $566.51 and its 200 day moving average is $642.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $496.61 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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