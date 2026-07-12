Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after acquiring an additional 253,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $21.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,352.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 577,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,514.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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