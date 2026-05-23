Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,487 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,487 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,991,000 after buying an additional 140,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,589.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,356.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $643.36 and a twelve month high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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