Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,919 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,458 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.56 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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