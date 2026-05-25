Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Vantage Point Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Payne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 181,656 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,185,117 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $221,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 39,664 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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