Vantus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,214 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $527.20. The stock has a market cap of $850.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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