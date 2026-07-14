Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,021 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 38,743 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.76% of Varonis Systems worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $440,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,002 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,160,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,123,056 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,029,000 after purchasing an additional 944,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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