Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 223,420 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,160 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 223,420 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Alliant Energy worth $78,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock worth $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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