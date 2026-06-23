Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,110 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $380,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $123,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,186,343 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $581,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE EOG opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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