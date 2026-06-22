Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $63.86 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679,680 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $63,863,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 63,440 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,691 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,609 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $75.88 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $97.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $858.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 27.48%.The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised National Fuel Gas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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