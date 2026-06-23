Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $406.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $369.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $375.68 and its 200 day moving average is $330.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $409.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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