Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 498,428 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Vaxcyte worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $18,999,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $182,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,231.20. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harpreet Dhaliwal sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $1,153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,205.55. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 103,692 shares of company stock worth $7,458,105 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.31. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines to help prevent serious bacterial infections. The company uses its vaccine-design and manufacturing platform to develop conjugate vaccines, which link bacterial sugar molecules to proteins to encourage an immune response. Its pipeline includes VAX-24 and VAX-31, investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates designed to protect against a broad range of strains of the bacteria that can cause illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis and bloodstream infections.

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