VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,229 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

VCI Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.67 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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