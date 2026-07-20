Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 730.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.29 and a 200 day moving average of $365.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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