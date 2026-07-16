Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 11,183 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,764 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $895.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.43 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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