Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,278 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 68,969 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Veeco Instruments worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 26.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,475. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,664,193.40. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

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