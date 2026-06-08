Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,073 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Veeva Systems worth $146,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after buying an additional 457,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,770,071,000 after acquiring an additional 235,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,870,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,503,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,043,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,622,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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