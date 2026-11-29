Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,821 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 436,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Veeva Systems worth $286,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,724 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $195,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,291.68. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Rizzo sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,584.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,449.15. This trade represents a 38.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $3,092,309. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $276.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $325.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $217.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Veeva Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems is a cloud software company serving the life sciences industry, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2007, it develops applications and data products designed to support organizations across the development and commercialization of medicines. Its offerings include Veeva Vault applications for areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, quality management, and safety, as well as commercial software for customer relationship management and sales.

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