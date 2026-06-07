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Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Veeva Systems logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors cut its Veeva Systems stake by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,521 shares and leaving it with 48,634 shares valued at about $10.9 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Veeva remains very high, with large investors such as Norges Bank, Alphinity, AQR, and Vanguard either initiating or expanding positions.
  • Veeva reported a strong quarter, beating estimates with EPS of $2.24 on revenue of $882.9 million and raising its fiscal 2027 outlook, even as analysts remained mixed with a consensus Moderate Buy rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Veeva Systems.

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,634 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,412,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,241,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $706,078,000 after purchasing an additional 574,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,596,522,000 after purchasing an additional 457,806 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Key Headlines Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Veeva beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $882.9 million, while also raising its fiscal 2027 outlook. Veeva Systems beats estimates on AI progress
  • Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted AI momentum, including Falcon AI agents, CRM migration wins, and the Ostro acquisition, suggesting new growth drivers beyond the core platform. Veeva Systems Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push & Higher Outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: Several brokers remained constructive, including Barclays, Oppenheimer, RBC, Needham, BTIG, and Robert W. Baird, many of which kept buy/outperform ratings and elevated price targets. Veeva Systems (VEEV) Receives a Buy from Barclays
  • Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $190 and maintained a neutral stance, while UBS and Canaccord also trimmed targets but stayed at neutral/hold, reflecting a more mixed Street view. Analyst updates
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, the stock sold off as investors likely questioned how much of the AI optimism is already priced in and whether legacy CRM migration dynamics could pressure growth. Is Veeva Stock Undervalued At $170?
  • Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $165 and kept a sell rating, adding to the cautious tone around the name. Veeva Systems price target lowered by Goldman Sachs

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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