Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stock Holdings Lifted by Alfreton Capital LLP

Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 17.1% of Alfreton Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alfreton Capital LLP owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $52,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellaronda Global Management LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,026 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 317,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.8%

VEEV stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.05 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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