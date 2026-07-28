venBio Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARTV

venBio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,170 shares during the quarter. Artiva Biotherapeutics comprises about 1.2% of venBio Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. venBio Partners LLC owned 2.15% of Artiva Biotherapeutics worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTV. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Artiva Biotherapeutics

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,817,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,349,102.62. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Aslan sold 27,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $244,315.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,535,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,831,088.82. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,556,285 shares of company stock valued at $104,236,203 and sold 53,040 shares valued at $477,890. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARTV

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

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