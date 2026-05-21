Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,779 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,078,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,002,000 after acquiring an additional 160,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 108,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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