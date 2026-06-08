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Ventas, Inc. $VTR Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Ventas logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • TD Asset Management Inc reduced its Ventas position by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,474 shares and ending with 309,010 shares worth about $23.9 million.
  • Wall Street remains largely bullish on Ventas, with 14 analysts rating it a Buy and three a Hold; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $95.19 price target.
  • Ventas reported quarterly EPS of $0.11, missing expectations, but revenue came in above estimates at $1.65 billion. The company also declared a $0.52 quarterly dividend, implying a 2.5% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ventas.

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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