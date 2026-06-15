Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 6,256 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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