Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,454 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,549,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $148,980,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock worth $218,419,000 after purchasing an additional 858,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161,942 shares of company stock valued at $460,115,294. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $391.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 264.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $440.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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