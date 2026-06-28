Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 258.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Roblox were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.9% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $130,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,594,167.12. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $219,931.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,456.76. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 2.5%

RBLX stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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