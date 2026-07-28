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Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vera Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eversept Partners reduced its Vera Therapeutics stake by 29.3%, selling 899,018 shares and retaining 2.17 million shares valued at approximately $87.4 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 99.21% of the company.
  • Vera reported a first-quarter loss of $1.69 per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of a $1.33 loss. The stock opened at $35.18, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish: 11 analysts rate the stock a Buy, with a consensus price target of $84.58 versus the market price cited in the article. Meanwhile, insiders have sold 83,250 shares worth about $3.34 million over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,286 shares of the company's stock after selling 899,018 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics makes up about 4.6% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 3.03% of Vera Therapeutics worth $87,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ VERA opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $1,956,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,429,346.20. This represents a 23.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,770. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $91.00 target price on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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