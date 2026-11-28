Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE:MANE - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.44% of Veradermics worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montanova Capital LLC bought a new position in Veradermics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,533,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Veradermics by 284.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 229,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 169,913 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradermics during the second quarter valued at about $9,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veradermics during the second quarter worth about $8,425,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veradermics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners V, sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $75,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,803,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,206,420.12. The trade was a 21.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veradermics Stock Up 3.4%

Veradermics stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -54.33. Veradermics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69.

Veradermics (NYSE:MANE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Veradermics, Incorporated will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Veradermics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Veradermics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Veradermics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veradermics from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veradermics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.57.

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Veradermics Company Profile

Veradermics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for hair loss. Its work centers on therapies for androgenetic alopecia, a common form of hair loss affecting men and women. The company's lead candidate, VDPHL01, is an investigational extended-release oral formulation of minoxidil being developed for hair loss. It is not an approved treatment, and Veradermics' pipeline remains focused on advancing therapies in this area. Veradermics was founded by dermatologist Reid Waldman, who serves as the company's chief executive officer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE:MANE - Free Report).

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