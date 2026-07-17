Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Veralto were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Trading Up 3.4%

VLTO opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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