Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,035 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.34% of Veralto worth $73,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Veralto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veralto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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