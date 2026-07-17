Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Veralto were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Veralto by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,658,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veralto by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Veralto by 18.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,343 shares of the company's stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $20,266,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 174,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE VLTO opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.22.

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About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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