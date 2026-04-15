Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Veralto worth $61,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,058,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,311,135,000 after buying an additional 852,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,115,182,000 after buying an additional 191,872 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,839,722 shares of the company's stock worth $408,503,000 after buying an additional 144,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veralto by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,508,512 shares of the company's stock worth $374,042,000 after purchasing an additional 685,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194,081 shares of the company's stock worth $237,738,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Veralto's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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