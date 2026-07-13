Verbena Value LP Sells 380,425 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Verbena Value LP lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,925 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 380,425 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Verbena Value LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verbena Value LP's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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