Verbena Value LP Sells 66,700 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Verbena Value LP decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 2.8% of Verbena Value LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verbena Value LP owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,779 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,983,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,429,000 after buying an additional 980,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CMS opened at $75.43 on Monday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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