Verde Capital Management Buys 7,562 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,419 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Verde Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verde Capital Management's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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