Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $13.13 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,572 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BABA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $322.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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