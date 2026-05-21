Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New $14.56 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $401.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.03 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030 , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses.

TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation EPYC “Venice” CPU on TSMC’s 2nm process , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. AMD Announces Production Ramp of Next-Generation AMD EPYC Processor “Venice” on TSMC 2nm Process Technology

AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterated a Buy rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. BofA Reiterates Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) After Tech Symposium

BofA reiterated a rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary.

Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit says it will not appeal ruling in TSMC trade secrets case

Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Taiwan may limit currency switching for TSMC dollar dividends to once a year, sources say

Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Headline pressure also came from insider selling: vice president Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though another executive bought shares around the same time.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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