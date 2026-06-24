Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,079 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 4.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.05% of FTAI Aviation worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after buying an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 795,675 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,455,000 after acquiring an additional 749,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,642,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.7%

FTAI stock opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day moving average of $246.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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