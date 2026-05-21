Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 36,113 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average of $210.87. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.98 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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