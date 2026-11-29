Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,810 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Langley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Investors following NVDA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 10.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StoneX upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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